Moto G60 to debut in India as Moto G40 FusionLast updated on Apr 02, 2021, 12:00 pm
Motorola is planning to launch a new smartphone in India and Brazil, called the Moto G40 Fusion.
According to TechnikNews, it will arrive as a rebadged version of the recently-leaked Moto G60 but with slightly tweaked specifications.
Among other differences, the G40 Fusion will feature a 64MP main camera as against the G60's 108MP primary camera.
Here are more details.
Design and display
The handset will have a Full-HD+ display
The Moto G40 Fusion will have a center-aligned punch-hole display with a prominent bottom bezel and a dedicated Google Assistant button. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset will bear a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It will be offered in two color options.
Information
It will sport a 16MP front camera
The Moto G40 Fusion will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.
Internals
The handset will draw power from a Snapdragon 732G processor
The Moto G40 Fusion will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Moto G40 Fusion: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the Moto G40 Fusion will be announced at the time of launch. However, considering the rumored specifications, it will be priced under Rs. 20,000.