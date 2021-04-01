Motorola is working on two new budget-range G-series smartphones, called the G60 and G20. In the latest development, renders of the handsets have been leaked online, revealing their key features. As per the images, the G60 will come with a 108MP triple rear camera unit and a punch-hole cut-out, while the G20 will have a quad rear camera module and a waterdrop notch design.

Design and display They will have a fingerprint sensor on the back

The Moto G60 will feature a punch-hole cut-out and a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Moto G20 will sport a waterdrop notch and a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1420 pixels) IPS LCD display. On the rear, they will pack up to four cameras and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras Moto G60 will flaunt a 108MP main camera

The Moto G60 will sport a triple rear camera system comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary camera. Up front, it will have a 32MP selfie shooter. Moto G20 will be equipped with a quad rear camera system, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies and video calls, a 5MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals They will run on Android 11

The Moto G60 will draw power from a Snapdragon 732G chipset and a 6,000mAh battery. The G20 will be backed by a Unisoc T700 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. Under the hood, the duo will come loaded with up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and run on Android 11.

