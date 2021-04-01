Samsung is gearing up to announce the Galaxy A82 smartphone soon. In the latest development, the handset (with model number SM-A826) has been spotted on the Google Play Console, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, it will come with a Snapdragon 860 chipset, a Full-HD+ display, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will offer a Super AMOLED display

Going by the reference image on the Google Play Console listing, Samsung Galaxy A82 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it is likely to house a triple camera unit. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.71-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information It will pack a 64MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy A82 will come with a triple rear camera unit that may include a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 5MP tertiary sensor. Up front, a single selfie snapper will be available but its details are unclear as of now.

Internals It will draw power from a Snapdragon 860 processor

Samsung Galaxy A82 will be powered by a Snapdragon 860 chipset, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A82: Pricing and availability