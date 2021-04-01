-
Samsung is gearing up to announce the Galaxy A82 smartphone soon.
In the latest development, the handset (with model number SM-A826) has been spotted on the Google Play Console, revealing its key specifications.
As per the listing, it will come with a Snapdragon 860 chipset, a Full-HD+ display, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
It will offer a Super AMOLED display
Going by the reference image on the Google Play Console listing, Samsung Galaxy A82 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it is likely to house a triple camera unit.
The handset will reportedly bear a 6.71-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Information
It will pack a 64MP main camera
Samsung Galaxy A82 will come with a triple rear camera unit that may include a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 5MP tertiary sensor. Up front, a single selfie snapper will be available but its details are unclear as of now.
Internals
It will draw power from a Snapdragon 860 processor
Samsung Galaxy A82 will be powered by a Snapdragon 860 chipset, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Samsung Galaxy A82: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy A82 will be announced at the time of the launch. However, it is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 45,000- 52,000.