Realme is all set to announce its 8 and 8 Pro smartphones in India tomorrow, i.e. March 24. A day before the launch event, a Flipkart listing has revealed that the handsets will go on sale starting March 25 at 12pm. The Realme 8 and 8 Pro will come with a Super AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, and up to 50W fast-charging support.

Design and display The duo will sport a Full-HD+ display

Realme 8 and 8 Pro will have a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, they will offer a quad camera unit. The handsets will sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The vanilla model will come in Cyber Black and Blue colors, whereas the Pro variant will be offered in Infinite Blue/Black and Illuminating Yellow colors.

Cameras The 8 Pro will flaunt a 108MP main camera

Realme 8 will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. It will offer a 16MP selfie snapper. The 8 Pro will house a similar camera module but with a 108MP primary sensor. For selfies, it will sport a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals They will boot Realme UI 2.0

Realme 8 and 8 Pro will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G95 and Snapdragon 720G processor, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The standard 8 model will house a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support, whereas the 8 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.

Information Realme 8 and 8 Pro: Pricing and availability