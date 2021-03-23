Lenovo has launched the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop in India with a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,19,990. It is currently up for grabs via Lenovo.com and will be available via Lenovo exclusive stores and other popular sales channels from March 25 onwards. As for the key highlights, the laptop comes with 11th-generation Intel Core processors, a QHD+ screen, and an all-day battery life.

Design and display It has a 180-degree hinge design

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon features a 180-degree hinge that allows you to prop the screen according to your requirement. It has a 13.3-inch QHD (2560x1600 pixels) IPS anti-glare screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 300-nits of peak brightness. The device also packs a 720p web camera, a full-sized backlit keyboard, and 2W Harman Kardon stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Information The battery can last for up to 13-hours

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 processor, paired with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It boots Windows 10 Home and offers up to 13-hours of screen time.

Connectivity The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0

The I/O ports available on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon includes two Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Type-C 3.0 Generation-1 port, and a headphone/mic combo jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The laptop also supports Cortana and Alexa, allowing you to control some functions of the laptop using your voice.

Information Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon: Pricing and availability