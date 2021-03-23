Vivo will launch the X60 series in India on March 25. The line-up includes the X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+ models. In the latest development, Mahesh Telecom has leaked the prices of the handsets, claiming that the vanilla X60 will start at Rs. 39,990, the X60 Pro will cost Rs. 49,990, and the X60 Pro+ will be priced at Rs. 69,990.

Design and display The phones feature a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+, which are already available in China and Malaysia, sport a punch-hole display, slim bezels, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they house up to four cameras. The handsets bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. They are offered in multiple color options.

Cameras The X60 Pro+ packs a 50MP main camera

The global variants of the X60 and X60 Pro pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP depth sensor. The X60 Pro+ offers a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP periscope lens. Up front, the trio has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals The phones draw power from a Snapdragon 800-series chipset

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are fueled by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, whereas the X60 Pro+ is backed by a Snapdragon 888 processor. They come with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and run on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0. The X60 houses a 4,300mAh battery whereas the Pro and Pro+ models pack a 4,200mAh battery.

Pocket-pinch Vivo X60 series: Pricing and availability