Realme C25, with Helio G70 chipset, 6,000mAh battery, goes officialLast updated on Mar 23, 2021, 04:19 pm
Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, tech giant Realme has launched the C25 model in Indonesia.
Priced at IDR 2,299,000 (roughly Rs. 11,600), the phone will go on sale in the country starting March 27 with a 10% discount for early birds.
It features a 6.5-inch display, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Design and display
The smartphone sports an HD+ screen
The Realme C25 has a waterdrop notch with a thick bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset houses a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is offered in Water Blue and Water Gray color options.
Information
There is an 8MP selfie camera
The Realme C25 is equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Internals
It supports 18W fast-charging
The Realme C25 is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
The device also offers support for connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Realme C25: Pricing and availability
In Indonesia, the Realme C25 is priced at IDR 2,299,000 (approximately Rs. 11,600) for the 4GB/128GB model and will be up for grabs starting March 27. The price for the base 4GB/64GB variant is yet to be revealed.