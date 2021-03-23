It features a 6.5-inch display, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Priced at IDR 2,299,000 (roughly Rs. 11,600), the phone will go on sale in the country starting March 27 with a 10% discount for early birds.

Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, tech giant Realme has launched the C25 model in Indonesia.

The Realme C25 has a waterdrop notch with a thick bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.

The handset houses a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is offered in Water Blue and Water Gray color options.