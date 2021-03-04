-
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G's first sale in India todayLast updated on Mar 04, 2021, 11:04 am
-
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, which was launched last week alongside Narzo 30A, will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
As for the key highlights, the smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, a 120Hz screen, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
It sports a Full-HD+ display
-
The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
It is offered in Sword Black and Blade Silver color options.
-
Information
There is a 48MP main camera
-
The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G offers a triple rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
The device is backed by a 5G-enabled chipset
-
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Pricing
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability
-
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G costs Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. It will be up for grabs today starting 12 pm.
In terms of sale offers, buyers can avail 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Rs. 1,000 discount with ICICI Bank cards.