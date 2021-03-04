Last updated on Mar 04, 2021, 11:04 am

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, which was launched last week alongside Narzo 30A, will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. As for the key highlights, the smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, a 120Hz screen, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It sports a Full-HD+ display

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Sword Black and Blade Silver color options.

Information There is a 48MP main camera

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G offers a triple rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

Internals The device is backed by a 5G-enabled chipset

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability