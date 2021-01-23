Last updated on Jan 23, 2021, 12:25 am

Realme has introduced its latest budget smartphone, the C20, in Vietnam at VND 24,90,001 (roughly Rs. 7,990). It is currently up for grabs through authorized retailers. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, an HD+ screen, and a single rear camera. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme C20: At a glance

Realme C20 features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a plastic back body. It misses out on a fingerprint scanner but offers support for Face Unlock feature. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in Blue and Gray color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme C20 has a single 8MP (f/2.0) camera on the back along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

Realme C20 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The handset boots Android 10-based realme UI 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, a micro-USB port, and a headphone jack.

Information Pricing and availability