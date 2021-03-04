Meizu has launched the Meizu 18 and 18 Pro models in China. They are already up for pre-ordering.

The former starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 49,600) while the 18 Pro carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,400).

The handsets come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Here's our roundup.