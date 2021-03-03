Last updated on Mar 03, 2021, 12:40 am

Meizu 18 series, which includes Meizu 18 and 18 Pro models, will be announced today, i.e. March 3. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the camera details of the handsets. The vanilla model will feature a compact optical image stabilization system, while the Pro model will sport a Samsung GN1 50MP sensor with support for Dual Phase Detection and Tetracell technology.

Design and display The phones will offer an AMOLED screen

The Meizu 18 and 18 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out design, curved edges, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The standard Meizu 18 will bear a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 18 Pro model is likely to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras Meizu 18 Pro will offer a 50MP main camera

The Meizu 18 will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary lens, and a 5MP tertiary sensor. The Pro model will sport a quad camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a ToF 3D sensor. Up front, it may sport a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals They will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets

Meizu 18 and 18 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 processor, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the vanilla model will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support, while the Pro variant will house a 4,500mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support.

Information Meizu 18, 18 Pro: Pricing and availability