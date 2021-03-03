Last updated on Mar 03, 2021, 12:15 am

Chinese tech giant Realme will launch its budget-friendly C21 model in Malaysia on March 5, the company has announced on Facebook. The post has also confirmed that the phone will come with a 5,000mAh battery. Other expected highlights include a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a waterdrop notch design. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will sport an HD+ LCD screen

The Realme C21 will feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. It is unlikely to offer a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 270ppi.

Information A 5MP selfie camera is speculated

Realme C21 will reportedly be equipped with a triple rear camera module including a 13MP primary sensor and two other secondary lenses. For selfies and video calls, it is expected to pack a 5MP front camera.

Internals Under the hood, the phone will run on Android 10

The Realme C21 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. It will boot Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Realme C21: Pricing and availability