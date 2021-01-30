-
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite receives One UI 3.0 updateLast updated on Jan 30, 2021, 12:20 am
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite has joined the list of devices to get the latest Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update. It is currently being rolled out in France.
The firmware brings a refreshed user interface, improved camera features as well as a redesigned Quick Settings and the notification panel.
The Galaxy Note10 Lite is said to receive three OS upgrades, this being the first.
Information
Everything to know about the update
The One UI 3.0 update for the Note10 Lite carries version number N770FXXU7DUA8 and bumps the Android security patch level to January 2021. The firmware is being rolled out via the OTA method but you can manually check for it by going to Settings>System Updates.
Design and display
Recalling the Galaxy Note10 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite features a punch-hole display with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It comes with a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen and is available in Aura Red, Aura Glow, and Aura Black color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Galaxy Note10 Lite houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calling, it sports a single 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is fueled by an octa-core Exynos 9810 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.