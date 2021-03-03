-
Huawei releases EMUI 11 stable update for Nova 5TLast updated on Mar 03, 2021, 12:05 am
-
Huawei has started releasing the EMUI 11 Global stable update for its Nova 5T model.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings upgrades to photo sharing privacy, Notepad app, Gallery app, system UI, and multi-window mode.
The firmware is still based on Android 10 and comes with access to Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) instead of Google Mobile Services.
-
-
Information
Everything to know about the update
-
The EMUI 11 firmware for the Huawei Nova 5T carries version number EMUI 11.0.0.138 and has a download size of around 1.94GB. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software Update.
-
Design and display
Huawei Nova 5T bears a Full-HD+ LCD display
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, Nova 5T features a punch-hole display with slim bezels, metal-glass construction, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it offers a quad camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
-
Information
The handset has a 32MP selfie camera
-
Huawei Nova 5T is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
It is backed by a Kirin 980 processor
-
Huawei Nova 5T is powered by an octa-core Kirin 980 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It now runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 and packs a 3,750mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast-charging technology.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.