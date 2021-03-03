Last updated on Mar 03, 2021, 12:05 am

Huawei has started releasing the EMUI 11 Global stable update for its Nova 5T model. As per the changelog, the firmware brings upgrades to photo sharing privacy, Notepad app, Gallery app, system UI, and multi-window mode. The firmware is still based on Android 10 and comes with access to Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) instead of Google Mobile Services.

Everything to know about the update

The EMUI 11 firmware for the Huawei Nova 5T carries version number EMUI 11.0.0.138 and has a download size of around 1.94GB. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software Update.

Design and display Huawei Nova 5T bears a Full-HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, Nova 5T features a punch-hole display with slim bezels, metal-glass construction, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it offers a quad camera setup. The handset sports a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Information The handset has a 32MP selfie camera

Huawei Nova 5T is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals It is backed by a Kirin 980 processor