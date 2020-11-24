If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 8,000 on the flagship Mi 10T Pro (8GB/128GB) model. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with Federal Bank Debit Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Mi 10T Pro (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 39,999 (MRP: Rs. 47,999). You can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making payment through Federal Bank Debit Cards. You can also exchange your old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 14,500 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 23,999.

Design and display Mi 10T Pro: At a glance

The Mi 10T Pro offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and a slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The smartphone bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10T Pro sports a triple rear camera unit that comprises a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood