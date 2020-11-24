Last updated on Nov 24, 2020, 05:31 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 8,000 on the flagship Mi 10T Pro (8GB/128GB) model.
Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with Federal Bank Debit Cards.
The Mi 10T Pro (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 39,999 (MRP: Rs. 47,999). You can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making payment through Federal Bank Debit Cards.
You can also exchange your old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 14,500 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 23,999.
The Mi 10T Pro offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and a slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module.
The smartphone bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Mi 10T Pro sports a triple rear camera unit that comprises a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Mi 10T Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
