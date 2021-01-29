Xiaomi is all set to introduce the Mi 11 to the global market on February 8, as per a launch invite sent out to TechRadar. The event is said to take place at 1 pm CET (5:30 pm IST) and is also expected to witness the unveiling of the Mi 11 Pro model. To recall, the Mi 11 was announced in China last month.

Design and display Mi 11: At a glance

The Mi 11 features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, curved edges, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in five color variants, including two leather back options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, there is a 20MP front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?