#DealOfTheDay: Mi 10T is available with benefits worth Rs. 10,000Last updated on Jan 29, 2021, 07:44 pm
If you are planning to buy a flagship smartphone at an affordable price, this deal might interest you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 7,000 on the Mi 10T handset.
Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions via ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards.
Here are more details.
Details
Everything to know about the deal
The Mi 10T (6GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 32,999 (MRP: Rs. 39,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions via ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Cards.
You can also exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 19,500. Notably, the deal is only valid till tonight.
Design and display
Recalling the Mi 10T
The Mi 10T features an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate.
It is offered in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Mi 10T sports a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.
Internals
Under the hood
At the heart, the Mi 10T has an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.