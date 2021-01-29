If you are planning to buy a flagship smartphone at an affordable price, this deal might interest you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 7,000 on the Mi 10T handset. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions via ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards. Here are more details.

The Mi 10T (6GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 32,999 (MRP: Rs. 39,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions via ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Cards. You can also exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 19,500. Notably, the deal is only valid till tonight.

The Mi 10T features an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver color options.

The Mi 10T sports a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

