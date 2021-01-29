OPPO A94 has been spotted on the Chinese certification platform CQC with model number CPH2203, hinting at its launch in the coming weeks. As per the listing, it will offer 30W fast-charging support. The handset has already been certified by Singapore's IMDA as well as Thailand's NBTC platforms, suggesting it will be introduced in international markets.

Design and display OPPO A94: At a glance

As per the reports, the OPPO A94 is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. It will offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, a quad camera setup is expected. Talking of the screen, the handset is speculated to offer a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A94 will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor and three other lenses, details of which are unclear as of now. On the front, it will offer a single selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A94 will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It may run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

