If you're planning to buy a top-of-the-line handset at affordable prices, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 8,000 on the Mi 10T (8GB/128GB model). Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 with ICICI Bank cards. Here are more details.

Key details

The Mi 10T (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 34,999 (MRP: Rs. 42,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 via ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards. Additionally, you can exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 19,500 (depending on the model).

Design and display

The Mi 10T features an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver color options.

Information

The Mi 10T sports a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Under the hood