Chinese tech giant Honor has announced the V40 5G model as its first smartphone since the company's separation from Huawei in November 2020. The handset is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, which supports GPU Turbo X graphic acceleration engine. The V40 5G also features a triple rear camera setup, a 120Hz screen, and supports ultra-fast wired as well as wireless charging.

Design and display Honor V40 5G: At a glance

The V40 5G features a bezel-less design with a capsule-shaped punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.27-inch Full-HD+ (1236x2676 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is available in Night Black, Titanium Silver, and Rose Gold color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The V40 5G houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, it offers a 32MP (f/2.0) main sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) secondary lens.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor V40 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability