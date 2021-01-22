PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' (PUBG) release notes for the 10.2 update list the inclusion of Reputation Levels to promote good conduct. The levels are indicative of perceived player behavior. Reputation Levels will continue to increase as users play more matches, but will fall if they exhibit toxic or otherwise disruptive behavior. The 10.2 update has been rolled out on test servers for all platforms.

Six-point scale Reputation Levels aim to enhance experience for randomly matched teammates

The objective of the Reputation Levels is to ensure randomly matched players have a pleasant experience playing as a team. The system assigns a level from 0 to 5 to each player, based on how they treat other players. The Reputation Levels of a player will be displayed in the Team Finder and team member list next to the player's name.

Good manners Feature introduced to combat abusive conduct

Every player will be assigned Reputation Level 2 to begin with. It can be improved gradually by playing Normal/Ranked Mode Battle Royale matches. A player's Reputation Level can take a hit if they leave a match in progress and repeatedly fail to return. Behavior such as obstructive gameplay, verbal abuse, and team killing will also reduce Reputation Level.

After the fact PUBG popular despite India ban, measure hardly improves gaming experience

The biggest drawback of the Reputation system is that the parameter does not paint a complete picture of the player's in-game conduct. For example, being reported for using cheats will not reduce a player's Reputation Level. Meanwhile, despite being banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, PUBG continues to grow as a popular battle royale game, at least on mobile.

Redundant design Reputation Levels could be ineffective as an independent parameter

Further, reduction in a player's Reputation Levels won't lead to bans or reduction in rank points accumulated by playing ranked matches. The system is independent of the ranking system the game revolves around. This makes the Reputation Levels ineffective as a punitive measure. Games such as Call of Duty Mobile penalize users by deducting points from the rank system, which is far more effective.

Crucial omissions Reputation Levels seem cosmetic as they don't affect progression