Xiaomi has sold over one million units of Mi 11, its latest flagship smartphone, within 21 days since it went on sale on January 1. To recall, 350,000 units were sold in the first five minutes of the first sale. The Mi 11 comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz screen, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,600mAh battery.

The Mi 11 offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, curved edges, and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup. The handset features a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner. It is offered in five color variants, including two leather back options.

The Mi 11 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.85) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 20MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

The Mi 11 is fueled by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, NFC, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, IR blaster, and a Type-C port.

