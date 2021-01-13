-
Xiaomi sells Rs. 200 crore-worth Mi 10i in first sale
Xiaomi has managed record-breaking sales worth Rs. 200 crore during the first sale of the recently-launched Mi 10i model across all platforms in India.
To recall, the handset went on sale on January 7 for Amazon Prime members and January 8 for all other customers.
Xiaomi has also revealed that over 1.5 million users chose to keep themselves notified on Amazon during the launch.
Design and display
Mi 10i: At a glance
The Mi 10i features an all-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses quad cameras in a circular arrangement.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.
It is offered in Pacific Sunrise, Midnight Black, and Atlantic Blue colors.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Mi 10i is equipped with a quad rear camera module, including a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.
Internals
Under the hood
The Mi 10i draws power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
How much does it cost?
As for the pocket-pinch, the Mi 10i cots Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB/64GB model, Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB version.