Expanding its portfolio of flagship smartphones, Vivo has launched the X60 Pro+ model in China at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 56,400). It is currently up for pre-orders and will go on sale starting January 30. As for the key highlights, the X60 Pro+ comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz screen, and quad rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo X60 Pro+: At a glance

The Vivo X60 Pro+ features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, curved edges, and offers an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Classic Orange and Deep Sea Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo X60 Pro+ sports a quad rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope lens with up to 60x 'Super Zoom.' Up front, it packs a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo X60 Pro+ draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?