Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra models have gone on sale in India. They are now available via Samsung.com, Samsung exclusive stores, e-commerce platforms, and other leading retail outlets. The line-up starts at Rs. 69,999 for the entry-level S21 model. Alongside the flagship handsets, the all-new Galaxy Buds Pro have also gone on sale at Rs. 15,990. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 series: At a glance

The S21, S21+, S21 Ultra share a new design language with a punch-hole cut-out, an IP68-rated build quality, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The vanilla S21 and Plus models have a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, respectively, with 48-120Hz refresh rate. The S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate (10-120Hz) and S Pen support.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S21 and S21+ sport triple rear cameras, comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. They have a 10MP selfie snapper. The S21 Ultra has a quad camera unit, including a 108MP main sensor, a 10MP periscope lens, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a laser autofocus unit. It has a 40MP front camera.

Internals Under the hood

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is powered by an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage. The handsets boot Android 11-based One UI 3.0. Under the hood, the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, with 25W fast-charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Pricing and availability How much do they cost?