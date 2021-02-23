Realme is gearing to introduce the GT 5G model on March 4. Ahead of the launch, Realme VP Xu Qi Chase has shared a new poster, confirming that the handset will also be offered in a leather back version. This variant will feature a bright yellow leather finish on the rear side along with a black stripe running down the camera module.

Design and display Realme GT 5G will offer a QHD+ resolution

Realme GT 5G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in two variants: leather back and glass back.

Information The handset will sport a 64MP main camera

Realme GT 5G will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor

Realme GT 5G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability