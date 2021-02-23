-
Realme GT 5G's leather variant revealed in official teaserLast updated on Feb 23, 2021, 04:58 pm
-
Realme is gearing to introduce the GT 5G model on March 4. Ahead of the launch, Realme VP Xu Qi Chase has shared a new poster, confirming that the handset will also be offered in a leather back version.
This variant will feature a bright yellow leather finish on the rear side along with a black stripe running down the camera module.
-
-
Design and display
Realme GT 5G will offer a QHD+ resolution
-
Realme GT 5G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module.
The handset will reportedly bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
It will be offered in two variants: leather back and glass back.
-
Information
The handset will sport a 64MP main camera
-
Realme GT 5G will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 32MP front-facing camera.
-
Internals
It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor
-
Realme GT 5G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT 5G will be announced on March 4. However, considering the expected specifications, the handset should be priced at around Rs. 55,000.