Motorola's latest budget-friendly smartphones, the Moto G10 and Moto G30, will go official in India in the first week of March "if things go as planned," according to tipster Mukul Sharma. To recall, the handsets were launched in Europe earlier this month. They offer quad rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, LCD screens, and a Snapdragon chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Moto G10 and G30 bear HD+ screens

The Moto G10 and G30 feature a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel. The splash-resistant back panels pack a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handsets bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The G10 has a 60Hz screen refresh rate while the G30 offers a 90Hz display.

Cameras Moto G30 sports a 64MP main camera

The Moto G10 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Moto G30 features a similar camera module but with a 64MP main sensor. Up front, they offer an 8MP and a 13MP selfie snapper, respectively.

Internals The handsets pack a 5,000mAh battery

Moto G10 and G30 are powered by a Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 662 processor, respectively, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. They run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with up to 20W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G10, G30: Pricing and availability