Moto E7i Power could arrive as a rebranded Lenovo K13Last updated on Feb 17, 2021, 08:08 pm
Moto E7i Power, with model number XT2097-14, has been spotted on the NBTC certification site, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav.
The same handset had also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG site bearing similar model numbers (XT2097-12 and XT2097-13) but with 'Lenovo K13' moniker.
As per the reports, Moto E7i Power could be a rebranded version of the Lenovo K13.
At a glance
Moto E7i Power will have a dedicated Google Assistant button
The Moto E7i Power is likely to feature a waterdrop notch display with a thick bottom bezel and a Google Assistant button on the side. The rear section will have a dual camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset will reportedly have a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen and will be offered in Blue and Red color options.
Information
The handset may pack a basic 5MP selfie snapper
The Moto E7i Power will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, it is likely to offer a 5MP selfie camera.
Internals
It will run on Android 10
The Moto E7i Power will be powered by an unknown 1.6GHz octa-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,850mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Moto E7i Power: Pricing and availability
At present, there is no information regarding the official launch and pricing details of the Moto E7i Power. However, looking at the expected specifications, the handset should cost around Rs. 10,000.