An unannounced Vivo handset with model number V2048A, believed to be the S7t, has been spotted on the Google Play Console (via Tamilan Techinical), revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the handset will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset, a waterdrop notch display, and a 4,000mAh battery. The same model was earlier spotted on Geekbench and China's 3C Certification platform.

The Vivo S7t is likely to feature a waterdrop notch display with a slim bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may house a quad camera setup. As per the Google Play Console listing, the handset will bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The Vivo S7t is likely to house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP camera. On the front, it will feature a single selfie snapper but its specifications are unclear.

The Vivo S7t will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and may pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it is likely to offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

