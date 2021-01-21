Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 21, 2021, 07:57 pm

As part of its Hot 10 series, Infinix Mobile has announced a new Hot 10 Play model. It joins the existing Hot 10 and Hot 10 Lite variants. The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a dual rear camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery, and boots Android 10 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.0 on top. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Infinix Hot 10 Play: At a glance

The Hot 10 Play features a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The smartphone bears a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It is offered in Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and 7-degree Purple color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Infinix Hot 10 Play houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary camera and a depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it sports an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix Hot 10 Play is backed by a Helio G25 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.0 on top and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, GPS and a micro-USB port.

Information Pricing and availability