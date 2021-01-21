-
Infinix Hot 10 Play, with MediaTek Helio G25 processor, announcedLast updated on Jan 21, 2021, 07:57 pm
-
As part of its Hot 10 series, Infinix Mobile has announced a new Hot 10 Play model. It joins the existing Hot 10 and Hot 10 Lite variants.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a dual rear camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery, and boots Android 10 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.0 on top.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
Infinix Hot 10 Play: At a glance
-
The Hot 10 Play features a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The smartphone bears a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9.
It is offered in Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and 7-degree Purple color options.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Infinix Hot 10 Play houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary camera and a depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it sports an 8MP front-facing camera.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Infinix Hot 10 Play is backed by a Helio G25 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
It runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.0 on top and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, GPS and a micro-USB port.
-
Information
Pricing and availability
-
In Philippines, the Infinix Hot 10 Play carries a starting price-tag of PHP 4,290 (roughly Rs. 6,500) for the entry-level 2GB/32GB model. It will go on sale starting January 23.