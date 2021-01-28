-
Infinix Smart 5 likely to debut in India by mid-February
Hong Kong-based tech giant, Infinix, is all set to announce its Smart 5 budget-friendly smartphone in India by mid-February, according to MySmartPrice. To recall, the handset was launched in Nigeria in August last year.
It comes with a waterdrop notch design, triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and an octa-core Helio A20 chipset.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Infinix Smart 5: At a glance
The Infinix Smart 5 features a waterdrop notch display with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is offered in Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan and Midnight Black color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Infinix Smart 5 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, paired with dual QVGA sensors and a triple LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it sports an 8MP front facing camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Infinix Smart 5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A20 processor, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage.
It runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port for charging.
Information
Pricing and availability
The Infinix Smart 5's pricing in India will be revealed at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen next month. However, looking at the entry-level specifications, it will be priced under Rs. 10,000.