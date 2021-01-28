Hong Kong-based tech giant, Infinix, is all set to announce its Smart 5 budget-friendly smartphone in India by mid-February, according to MySmartPrice. To recall, the handset was launched in Nigeria in August last year. It comes with a waterdrop notch design, triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and an octa-core Helio A20 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Infinix Smart 5: At a glance

The Infinix Smart 5 features a waterdrop notch display with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan and Midnight Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Infinix Smart 5 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, paired with dual QVGA sensors and a triple LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it sports an 8MP front facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix Smart 5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A20 processor, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port for charging.

Information Pricing and availability