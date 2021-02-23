Black Shark is gearing to launch its Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro gaming phones with model numbers KSR-A0 and PSR-A0, respectively. The vanilla model has already been certified by China's 3C authority. Now, the Pro model has also cleared the certification. As per the listing, both the handsets will come with 120W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Black Shark 4, 4 Pro will feature a Full-HD+ display

The Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro are likely to come with a punch-hole display with slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla model will reportedly bear a 120Hz, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen. On the other hand, the Pro model is also expected to offer a high refresh rate OLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution. However, the specifications are unconfirmed.

Information The handsets will offer triple rear cameras

The images of the Black Shark 4 Pro (PSR-A0) reveal the handset will pack a horizontally-aligned triple camera unit, details of which are not known yet. The vanilla model will likely offer a similar arrangement. Up front, they will sport a single selfie snapper.

Internals They will boot Android 11

The Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, they will run on Android 11 and shall pack a 4,500mAh or bigger battery with 120W fast-charging support.

