The Black Shark 4 gaming smartphone has been certified by China's TENAA, hinting at its imminent launch. As per the agency's listing, the device will come with a 6.67-inch screen and shall run on Android 11. It will also offer support for the 5G network and will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Black Shark 4: At a glance

The Black Shark 4 should have rounded edges and a conventional display with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. Meanwhile, on the rear, a triple camera setup is likely to be present. The device will sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Black Shark 4 is expected to house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, and two other sensors of 13MP and 5MP resolution, respectively. On the front, a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calling is likely.

Internals Under the hood

The Black Shark 4 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will run on Android 11 and shall pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. It should offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Type-C port, and 5G.

Information What about the pricing?