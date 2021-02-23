OPPO is working to introduce its Find X3 line-up, which is said to include X3 Pro, X3 Neo, and X3 Lite handsets. In the latest development, Jon Prosser has revealed that the X3 series will be announced on March 11. He has also claimed that the pre-orders will begin from March 31 onwards and the phones will go on sale from April 14.

Design and display Find X3 series will offer a high screen refresh rate

The Find X3 smartphones will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will house a quad camera unit. The Pro model will bear a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen. The Neo and X3 Lite will sport a 6.55-inch and 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The devices will come with 32MP selfie cameras

The X3 Pro will offer a 50MP main camera, a 13MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 3MP macro shooter. The Neo will have similar hardware but with a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The X3 Lite will sport a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and two 2MP shooters. Up front, they will pack a 32MP camera.

Internals The trio will boot Android 11

The X3 Pro, Neo, and Lite will draw power from a Snapdragon 888, Snapdragon 870, and Snapdragon 765G chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The devices will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2. Under the hood, the Pro and Neo models will pack a 4,500mAh battery while the Lite variant will have a 4,300mAh battery.

Information OPPO Find X3 series: Pricing and availability