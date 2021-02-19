OPPO is working to announce its Find X3 series of smartphone soon. The line-up is said to include three devices: X3 Pro, X3, and X3 Neo. The standard X3 model has been spotted on TENAA with a punch-hole design and triple rear cameras. Separately, renders of X3 Neo have leaked, suggesting it will arrive as a global version of the Reno5 Pro+ 5G model.

Design and display OPPO Find X3, X3 Neo will feature AMOLED displays

The Find X3 and Find X3 Neo will sport a punch-hole cut-out design with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The vanilla X3 will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Find X3 Neo will reportedly have a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The handsets may pack a 32MP front camera

The OPPO Find X3 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens and another 12.6MP sensor. The Find X3 Neo is likely to pack a quad camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro shooter Up front, the duo may offer a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals They will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2

The Find X3 and X3 Neo will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 865 processor, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and may pack a 4,200mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively, with 65W fast-charging support. The devices should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Find X3, Find X3 Neo: Pricing and availability