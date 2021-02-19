-
Leaked images reveal OPPO Find X3, X3 Neo's design detailsLast updated on Feb 19, 2021, 02:29 pm
-
OPPO is working to announce its Find X3 series of smartphone soon. The line-up is said to include three devices: X3 Pro, X3, and X3 Neo.
The standard X3 model has been spotted on TENAA with a punch-hole design and triple rear cameras.
Separately, renders of X3 Neo have leaked, suggesting it will arrive as a global version of the Reno5 Pro+ 5G model.
-
-
Design and display
OPPO Find X3, X3 Neo will feature AMOLED displays
-
The Find X3 and Find X3 Neo will sport a punch-hole cut-out design with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
The vanilla X3 will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Find X3 Neo will reportedly have a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
-
Cameras
The handsets may pack a 32MP front camera
-
The OPPO Find X3 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens and another 12.6MP sensor.
The Find X3 Neo is likely to pack a quad camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro shooter
Up front, the duo may offer a 32MP selfie snapper.
-
Internals
They will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2
-
The Find X3 and X3 Neo will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 865 processor, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
They will boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and may pack a 4,200mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively, with 65W fast-charging support.
The devices should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
OPPO Find X3, Find X3 Neo: Pricing and availability
-
The OPPO Find X3 series is expected to be officially announced in March. The pricing and availability details will be revealed at the time of the launch. However, considering the specifications, the line-up should start at around Rs. 45,000.