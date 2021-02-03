Last updated on Feb 03, 2021, 12:05 am

OPPO is expected to launch the Find X3 Pro model sometime by March this year. In the latest development, the handset has appeared on a benchmarking platform, revealing its key specifications. As per the leak, the Find X3 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a QHD+ OLED screen, 12GB of RAM, and will run on Android 11. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Find X3 Pro: At a glance

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out with curved screen edges and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup. The smartphone will offer a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an adaptive refresh rate of 10Hz to 120Hz.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Find X3 Pro will have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/3.0) periscope lens, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 25x macro zoom lens. Up front, it is likely to offer a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability