-
Ahead of launch, OPPO Find X3 Pro's key specifications leakedLast updated on Feb 03, 2021, 12:05 am
-
OPPO is expected to launch the Find X3 Pro model sometime by March this year.
In the latest development, the handset has appeared on a benchmarking platform, revealing its key specifications.
As per the leak, the Find X3 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a QHD+ OLED screen, 12GB of RAM, and will run on Android 11.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
OPPO Find X3 Pro: At a glance
-
The OPPO Find X3 Pro is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out with curved screen edges and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup.
The smartphone will offer a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an adaptive refresh rate of 10Hz to 120Hz.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Find X3 Pro will have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/3.0) periscope lens, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 25x macro zoom lens. Up front, it is likely to offer a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The OPPO Find X3 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Pricing and availability
-
The pricing and availability details of the OPPO Find X3 Pro will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen next month. However, given the top-of-the-line hardware, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 70,000.