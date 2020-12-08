Last updated on Dec 08, 2020, 07:29 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
OPPO is expected to launch its flagship Find X3 series of smartphones in early-2021. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has revealed the key specifications and features of the Pro model.
As per the tip-off, the Find X3 Pro will have a dynamic screen refresh rate, a quad rear camera unit including a 'microscopic' sensor, and flagship internals.
The OPPO Find X3 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with curved screen edges and ceramic or glass body. On the rear, it will house quad cameras.
The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with a dynamic refresh rate (10-120Hz), 10-bit color support, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It will be offered in Black, Blue, and White color options.
The OPPO Find X3 Pro will have a pair of 50MP Sony IMX766 image sensors for the primary and ultra-wide shooters.
They will be joined by a 13MP (2x optical zoom) telephoto lens, and a 2MP macro camera with 25x zoom and a flash light around the perimeter of the lens. As per Blass, the macro shooter will function as "a de facto microscope."
The OPPO Find X3 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired as well as 30W wireless charging support. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.
On the connectivity front, the device is expected to offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official information regarding the pricing and availability of the OPPO Find X3 Pro. However, given its high-end specifications, the handset is expected to bear a price-tag of around Rs. 70,000.
