OPPO is expected to launch its flagship Find X3 series of smartphones in early-2021. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has revealed the key specifications and features of the Pro model. As per the tip-off, the Find X3 Pro will have a dynamic screen refresh rate, a quad rear camera unit including a 'microscopic' sensor, and flagship internals. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Find X3 Pro: At a glance

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with curved screen edges and ceramic or glass body. On the rear, it will house quad cameras. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with a dynamic refresh rate (10-120Hz), 10-bit color support, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It will be offered in Black, Blue, and White color options.

Camera For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will have a pair of 50MP Sony IMX766 image sensors for the primary and ultra-wide shooters. They will be joined by a 13MP (2x optical zoom) telephoto lens, and a 2MP macro camera with 25x zoom and a flash light around the perimeter of the lens. As per Blass, the macro shooter will function as "a de facto microscope."

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired as well as 30W wireless charging support. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11. On the connectivity front, the device is expected to offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

