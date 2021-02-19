Expanding its portfolio of affordable smartphones, Motorola has launched the Moto E7 Power in India at a starting price of Rs. 7,499. It will go on sale from February 26 onwards via Flipkart and other authorized retail stores. As for the key highlights, the Moto E7 Power comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Moto E7 Power has a fingerprint scanner on the rear

The Moto E7 Power features a waterdrop notch, a prominent bottom bezel, a Google Assistant button, and has an IP52-rated build quality. On the rear, it houses a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.5-inch MaxVision HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is available in Red and Blue color options.

Information It packs three cameras in total

The Moto E7 Power sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens along with an LED flash. Up front, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals The phone runs on Android 10

Moto E7 Power draws power from a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto E7 Power: Pricing and availability