Realme is all set to launch its latest flagship handset, the GT 5G (aka Race), on March 4. In the latest development, the phone has been spotted on the 3C certification site with model number RMX2202. As per the listing, it will offer support for 65W fast-charging. The handset is also expected to feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 120Hz screen.

Design and display Realme GT 5G will sport an OLED screen

The Realme GT 5G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset is said to bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information It will offer a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto camera. On the front, it will pack a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

Realme GT 5G will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability