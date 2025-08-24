Australian spinners with best figures versus South Africa in ODIs

Australia humbled South Africa by 276 runs in the 3rd and final ODI of their 2025 home series in Mackay on Sunday, August 24. The hosts managed a mammoth score of 431/2 in 50 overs. Thereafter, they bowled SA out for 155. Spinner Cooper Connolly floored the Proteas with a fifer. Here we decode Australian spinners with best ODI figures versus South Africa.

#1 Cooper Connolly - 5/22, Mackay 2025 As per ESPNcricinfo, Connolly now owns the best figures by an Aussie spinner against SA in ODIs. He is also the first spinner with a fifer vs SA in ODIs. Overall, Connolly is also the 5th Australian bowler with a fifer versus SA in ODIs. Connolly bowled 6 overs and claimed 5/22 in Mackay. SA managed 155 in 24.5 overs.

#2 Shane Warne - 4/29, Birmingham 1999 Connolly broke Shane Warne's record in terms of best bowling figures by an Australian spinner versus SA. Warne had picked 4/29 from 10 overs (4 maidens) in the 1999 World Cup at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Australia scored 213 while batting first. In response, SA too managed 213. However, Australia reached the final as they had finished ahead of SA in the group stage.

#3 Nathan Hauritz - 4/29, Durban 2009 Nathan Hauritz bagged 4/29 versus SA in the 1st ODI of the 2009 series between the two teams in Durban. He bowled 8.1 overs and clocked 4/29 (1 maiden) to help Australia bowl SA out for 145 runs in 33.1 overs. Earlier, the Aussies managed 286/7, riding on Brad Haddin's 53 and Michael Hussey's unbeaten 79-ball 83.