Last updated on Feb 17, 2021, 12:05 am

Motorola has launched the entry-level Moto G30 and Moto G10 in Europe as the new faces of its G-series. Both the handsets are equipped with quad rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, LCD screens, and a Snapdragon chipset. The Moto G30 and Moto G10 are expected to go on sale in some European countries in the coming days. Here's our roundup.

At a glance Moto G30 and G10: Design and display

The Moto G30 and Moto G10 feature a waterdrop notch display, a prominent bottom bezel, a splash-resistant construction, and a plastic body. They house quad rear cameras and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handsets bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The G30 offers a 90Hz screen refresh rate while the G10 has a 60Hz display.

Cameras Moto G30, G10 feature quad rear cameras

The Moto G30 packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The Moto G10 offers a similar camera arrangement but with a 48MP main sensor. Up front, the handsets sport a 13MP and an 8MP selfie snapper, respectively.

Internals Moto G30, G10 pack a 5,000mAh battery

Moto G30 and Moto G10 are powered by a Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460 processor, respectively, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. They run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 20W fast-charging. For connectivity, the handsets offer support for NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G30 and G10: Pricing and availability