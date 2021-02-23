-
ASUS ROG Phone 5's India launch set for March 10Last updated on Feb 23, 2021, 06:59 pm
-
ASUS is all set to unveil its latest gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 5 in India on March 10 at 4:15 pm, a Flipkart microsite has confirmed. The dedicated webpage also mentions that the handset will be available exclusively via Flipkart.
As for the key highlights, the ROG Phone 5 will offer a 144Hz display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and Android 11 support.
-
-
Design and display
ASUS ROG Phone 5 will feature a Full-HD+ display
-
The ROG Phone 5 will sport a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup and a tiny secondary display for previewing notifications.
The handset will bear a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
-
Information
The handset will offer a 32MP front camera
-
The ROG Phone 5 will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. On the front, it will pack a 32MP selfie snapper.
-
Internals
It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor
-
The ROG Phone 5 will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It will reportedly run on Android 11-based ROG UI and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
ASUS ROG Phone 5: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing and availability details of the ROG Phone 5 in India will be announced on March 10. However, the handset is expected to carry a starting price-figure of around Rs. 50,000.