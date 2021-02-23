ASUS is all set to unveil its latest gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 5 in India on March 10 at 4:15 pm, a Flipkart microsite has confirmed. The dedicated webpage also mentions that the handset will be available exclusively via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the ROG Phone 5 will offer a 144Hz display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and Android 11 support.

Design and display ASUS ROG Phone 5 will feature a Full-HD+ display

The ROG Phone 5 will sport a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup and a tiny secondary display for previewing notifications. The handset will bear a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Information The handset will offer a 32MP front camera

The ROG Phone 5 will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. On the front, it will pack a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The ROG Phone 5 will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will reportedly run on Android 11-based ROG UI and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information ASUS ROG Phone 5: Pricing and availability