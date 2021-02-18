Realme is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the GT 5G, in China on March 4. According to the recent leaks, the handset will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a high refresh rate screen, and super-fast charging support. Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the GT model will be available in leather and glass back versions.

At a glance Realme GT 5G expected to offer a QHD+ display

Realme GT 5G will sport a punch-hole display with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a rectangular-shaped triple camera unit. The device is likely to bear a 6.5-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a high refresh rate of up to 160Hz.

Information The handset will pack a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT 5G will reportedly feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and other two lenses, details of which are unclear at the moment. Up front, it is likely to offer a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

Realme GT 5G will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability