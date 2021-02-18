Last updated on Feb 18, 2021, 12:05 am

Samsung has started releasing the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for its Galaxy A51 model in India. The firmware brings a refreshed UI, media playback widget, a new conversations section, one-time permissions and all the goodies of One UI 3.0. The update, which was first released in Russia, also bumps the Android security patch on the handset to February 2021. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy A51 in India carries version number A515FXXU4DUB1. It is being released in a staged manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software Update.

At a glance Samsung Galaxy A51: Design and display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy A51 features a punch-hole display with a slim bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in four color options.

Information Samsung Galaxy A51 packs a 48MP main camera

The Galaxy A51 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset