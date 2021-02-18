-
Samsung A51 receives Android 11-based One UI 3.0 in IndiaLast updated on Feb 18, 2021, 12:05 am
Samsung has started releasing the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for its Galaxy A51 model in India.
The firmware brings a refreshed UI, media playback widget, a new conversations section, one-time permissions and all the goodies of One UI 3.0.
The update, which was first released in Russia, also bumps the Android security patch on the handset to February 2021.
Here's our roundup.
Information
Everything to know about the update
The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy A51 in India carries version number A515FXXU4DUB1. It is being released in a staged manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software Update.
At a glance
Samsung Galaxy A51: Design and display
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy A51 features a punch-hole display with a slim bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in four color options.
Information
Samsung Galaxy A51 packs a 48MP main camera
The Galaxy A51 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Internals
Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset
The Galaxy A51 is fueled by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.
It now runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.