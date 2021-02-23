Samsung has released the first software update for its Galaxy F62, a day after the handset went on sale in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings in a few camera stability and performance improvements along with general bug fixes and system performance improvements. The update also bumps the Android security patch on the device to February 2021. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

The firmware carries version number E625FDDU1AUB4 and has a download size of around 180MB. It is being rolled out via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software update.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy F62 features a Super AMOLED+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy F62 sports a punch-hole cut-out design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The gradient-finished back panel houses a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Laser Green, Laser Blue and Laser Gray color options.

Information The handset sports a 32MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy F62 is equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it packs a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals It is powered by an Exynos 9825 chipset