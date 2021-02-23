-
Samsung Galaxy F62 receives camera improvements via first software update
Samsung has released the first software update for its Galaxy F62, a day after the handset went on sale in India.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings in a few camera stability and performance improvements along with general bug fixes and system performance improvements.
The update also bumps the Android security patch on the device to February 2021.
Here's our roundup.
Everything to know about the update
The firmware carries version number E625FDDU1AUB4 and has a download size of around 180MB. It is being rolled out via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software update.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy F62 features a Super AMOLED+ display
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy F62 sports a punch-hole cut-out design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The gradient-finished back panel houses a quad camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is offered in Laser Green, Laser Blue and Laser Gray color options.
The handset sports a 32MP selfie camera
Samsung Galaxy F62 is equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it packs a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Internals
It is powered by an Exynos 9825 chipset
The Galaxy F62 is fueled by an octa-core Exynos 9825 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.