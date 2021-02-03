Last updated on Feb 03, 2021, 11:41 am

With the number of leaks coming in for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, its launch seems just round the corner. In the latest development, the phone has been spotted on TENAA, revealing some of its key specifications. Separately, tipster Evan Blass has shared 360-degree renders of the phone. As per Blass, the handset will come in four color options. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will feature an aluminium-plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will come in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth shooter. Up front, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?