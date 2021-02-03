Last updated on Feb 03, 2021, 12:35 am

Nokia 5.4 has received a new software update that comes with nifty camera improvements, audio enhancements, and system stability. This is the third firmware upgrade for the handset since its launch last December. The update brings autofocus improvement in videos, better exposure in HDR photos, improvement to OZO audio, a new wind noise cancellation option, and January 2021 Android security patch.

Everything to know about the update

The update comes with build number v1.150 and has a download size of 221MB. It is being released in a phased manner via OTA method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >System updates.

Design and display Here's recalling the Nokia 5.4

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nokia 1.4 features a punch-hole cut-out display with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Polar Night and Dusk color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 5.4 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood