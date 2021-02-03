-
Nokia 5.4 gets nifty camera improvements via OTA updateLast updated on Feb 03, 2021, 12:35 am
Nokia 5.4 has received a new software update that comes with nifty camera improvements, audio enhancements, and system stability. This is the third firmware upgrade for the handset since its launch last December.
The update brings autofocus improvement in videos, better exposure in HDR photos, improvement to OZO audio, a new wind noise cancellation option, and January 2021 Android security patch.
Information
Everything to know about the update
The update comes with build number v1.150 and has a download size of 221MB. It is being released in a phased manner via OTA method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >System updates.
Design and display
Here's recalling the Nokia 5.4
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nokia 1.4 features a punch-hole cut-out display with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
It is offered in Polar Night and Dusk color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Nokia 5.4 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP selfie shooter.
Internals
Under the hood
The Nokia 5.4 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.