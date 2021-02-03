Samsung is expected to launch its budget-range Galaxy F62 smartphone soon. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared some details related to the handset's pricing and specifications. As per the tip-off, the Galaxy F62 will be priced under Rs. 25,000 and will house an Exynos processor that will be more powerful than the Snapdragon 765G.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy F62: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy F62 will feature a waterdrop notch, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will reportedly sport a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 5MP macro shooter. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Samsung Galaxy F62 is expected to be powered by an Exynos 9825 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?