LG has announced the Gram 360 model in South Korea at a starting price-tag of KRW 2.09 million (roughly Rs. 1.36 lakh). As for the key highlights, the device comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core processor, MIL-STD-certified build quality, and a 360-degree hinge design that allows you to prop the screen according to your requirement. Here's our roundup.

Design and display LG Gram 360 is offered in two screen sizes

LG Gram 360 has a 360-degree hinge design, slim bezels, an HD web camera, and a fingerprint sensor. It is available in two display options: a 14-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) LCD panel and a 16-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) LCD display, both with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Both the variants house a backlit keyboard and a touchpad that supports Windows gestures.

Information Under the hood, it runs on Windows 10 Home

The LG Gram 360 draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 chipset, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. It boots Windows 10 Home and packs a 72Wh battery (80Wh battery on 16-inch model).

Connectivity LG Gram 360 offers support for Wi-Fi 6

The LG Gram 360 offers a host of I/O ports, including a USB 3.1 port, two Type-C ports, and a headphone jack. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, and Bluetooth. The device also packs an HD web camera and two 2W speakers with HD Audio and support for DTS:X Ultra.

