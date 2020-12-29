Realme is expected to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Q2, in India soon. In the latest development, the handset has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at its imminent launch. To recall, the Realme Q2 was unveiled in China in October, and it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, triple rear cameras, and 30W fast-charging support.

Design and display Realme Q2: At a glance

The Realme Q2 has a punch-hole design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel packs a triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme Q2 bears a triple rear camera unit that consists of a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Q2 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?